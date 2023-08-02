Gold rate in Pakistan on Aug 2

Advertisement
KARACHI: The gold rate in Pakistan is Rs223,400 per tola here on Wednesday (August 2, 2023).
Similarly, the gold price for 24-karat was recorded at Rs 193,030 per 10 gram as per the bullion market.
Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities:
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 223,400
|PKR 2,654
|Lahore
|PKR 223,400
|PKR 2,654
|Islamabad
|PKR 223,400
|PKR 2,654
|Peshawar
|PKR 223,400
|PKR 2,654
|Quetta
|PKR 223,400
|PKR 2,654
|Sialkot
|PKR 223,400
|KR 2,654
|Hyderabad
|PKR 223,400
|PKR 2,654
|Faisalabad
|PKR 223,400
|PKR 2,654
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Gold 22K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 223,400
|PKR 206,386
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 193,030
|PKR 176,943
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 19,230
|PKR 17,694
It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The above rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.
