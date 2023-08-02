Gold rate in Pakistan on Aug 2

KARACHI: The gold rate in Pakistan is Rs223,400 per tola here on Wednesday (August 2, 2023).

Similarly, the gold price for 24-karat was recorded at Rs 193,030 per 10 gram as per the bullion market.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities:

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR 223,400 PKR 2,654 Lahore PKR 223,400 PKR 2,654 Islamabad PKR 223,400 PKR 2,654 Peshawar PKR 223,400 PKR 2,654 Quetta PKR 223,400 PKR 2,654 Sialkot PKR 223,400 KR 2,654 Hyderabad PKR 223,400 PKR 2,654 Faisalabad PKR 223,400 PKR 2,654

Advertisement

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today Per Tola Gold PKR 223,400 PKR 206,386 Per 10Gram Gold PKR 193,030 PKR 176,943 Per Gram Gold PKR 19,230 PKR 17,694

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The above rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.