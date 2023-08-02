Gold rate in Pakistan on Aug 2

KARACHI: The gold rate in Pakistan is Rs223,400 per tola here on Wednesday (August 2, 2023).

Similarly, the gold price for 24-karat was recorded at Rs 193,030 per 10 gram as per the bullion market.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities:

CityGoldSilver
KarachiPKR 223,400PKR 2,654
LahorePKR 223,400PKR 2,654
IslamabadPKR 223,400PKR 2,654
PeshawarPKR 223,400PKR 2,654
QuettaPKR 223,400PKR 2,654
SialkotPKR 223,400KR 2,654
HyderabadPKR 223,400PKR 2,654
FaisalabadPKR 223,400PKR 2,654
Gold RatesGold 24K TodayGold 22K Today
Per Tola GoldPKR 223,400PKR 206,386
Per 10Gram GoldPKR  193,030PKR 176,943
Per Gram GoldPKR 19,230PKR 17,694

 

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. The above rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities.

