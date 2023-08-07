Gold rate in Pakistan on Aug 7

Advertisement
KARACHI: Gold rate on 7 August 2023 stands at Rs. 220,000/tola for 24-karat in the local bullion market.
Similarly, the gold price for 24-karat was recorded at Rs 189,650 per 10g as per the bullion market.
It is pertinent to mention that Gold Rates are usually the same throughout the country with a difference of a few hundred rupees across cities.
Furthermore, it must be noted that the Gold Price in Pakistan changes several times a day.
