Gold rate in Pakistan on Aug 7

KARACHI: Gold rate on 7 August 2023 stands at Rs. 220,000/tola for 24-karat in the local bullion market.

Similarly, the gold price for 24-karat was recorded at Rs 189,650 per 10g as per the bullion market.

It is pertinent to mention that Gold Rates are usually the same throughout the country with a difference of a few hundred rupees across cities.

Furthermore, it must be noted that the Gold Price in Pakistan changes several times a day.