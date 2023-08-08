Gold rate in Pakistan on Aug 8

KARACHI: The gold rate in Pakistan on Tuesday (Aug 8) stands at Rs222,800 per tola whereas Rs191,015 per 10 gm.

Today,  gold rate in Pakistan is Rs. 222,800 24K per tola, 22K Gold rate is 175,097 per 10 gram, 21K Gold rate is 195,001 per tola and 18k gold rate is 143,262 per 10 gram.

Gold Price in Cities of Pakistan

CityGold 24K Per TolaGold 22K Per TolaSilver 10gms
LahoreRs. 222,800Rs. 204,233PKR 2180
KarachiRs. 222,800Rs. 204,233PKR 2180
IslamabadRs. 222,800Rs. 204,233PKR 2180
PeshawarRs. 222,800Rs. 204,233PKR 2180
QuettaRs. 222,800Rs. 204,233PKR 2180
SialkotRs. 222,800Rs. 204,233PKR 2180
AttockRs. 222,800Rs. 204,233PKR 2180
GujranwalaRs. 222,800Rs. 204,233PKR 2180
JehlumRs. 222,800Rs. 204,233PKR 2180
MultanRs. 222,800Rs. 204,233PKR 2180
BahawalpurRs. 222,800Rs. 204,233PKR 2180
GujratRs. 222,800Rs. 204,233PKR 2180
NawabshahRs. 222,800Rs. 204,233PKR 2180
ChakwalRs. 222,800Rs. 204,233PKR 2180
HyderabadRs. 222,800Rs. 204,233PKR 2180
NowshehraRs. 222,800Rs. 204,233PKR 2180
SargodhaRs. 222,800Rs. 204,233PKR 2180
FaisalabadRs. 222,800Rs. 204,233PKR 2180
MirpurRs. 222,800Rs. 204,233PKR 2180

It is pertinent to mention that Gold Rates are usually the same throughout the country with a difference of a few hundred rupees across cities.

Furthermore, it must be noted that the Gold Price in Pakistan changes several times a day.

