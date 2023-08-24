Gold rate in Pakistan today

KARACHI: The rate of gold remained steady on Thursday (Aug 24), maintaining its value at Rs. 232,600 per tola. Similarly, the price for 10 grams of gold held firm at Rs. 199,417.

Concurrently, the global market saw an 11-dollar uptick, driving the price of gold to $1,915 per ounce.

It’s noteworthy that gold rates in Pakistan are subject to fluctuations in accordance with the international market, thereby preventing a fixed price.

The figures presented above are sourced from local gold markets as well as Sarafa Markets situated in various cities.

City Gold Silver Lahore PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575 Karachi PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575 Islamabad PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575 Peshawar PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575 Quetta PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575 Sialkot PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575 Attock PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575 Gujranwala PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575 Jehlum PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575 Multan PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575 Bahawalpur PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575 Gujrat PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575 Nawabshah PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575 Chakwal PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575 Hyderabad PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575 Nowshehra PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575 Sargodha PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575 Faisalabad PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575 Mirpur PKR 234,500 PKR 2,575