Gold rate in Pakistan today

KARACHI: The rate of gold remained steady on Thursday (Aug 24), maintaining its value at Rs. 232,600 per tola. Similarly, the price for 10 grams of gold held firm at Rs. 199,417.
Concurrently, the global market saw an 11-dollar uptick, driving the price of gold to $1,915 per ounce.
It’s noteworthy that gold rates in Pakistan are subject to fluctuations in accordance with the international market, thereby preventing a fixed price.
The figures presented above are sourced from local gold markets as well as Sarafa Markets situated in various cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Karachi
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Islamabad
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Peshawar
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Quetta
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Sialkot
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Attock
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Gujranwala
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Jehlum
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Multan
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Gujrat
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Nawabshah
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Chakwal
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Hyderabad
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Nowshehra
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Sargodha
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Faisalabad
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Mirpur
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
