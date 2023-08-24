Gold rate in Pakistan today

Gold rate in Pakistan today

Articles
Advertisement
Gold rate in Pakistan today
Advertisement

KARACHI: The rate of gold remained steady on Thursday (Aug 24), maintaining its value at Rs. 232,600 per tola. Similarly, the price for 10 grams of gold held firm at Rs. 199,417.

Concurrently, the global market saw an 11-dollar uptick, driving the price of gold to $1,915 per ounce.

It’s noteworthy that gold rates in Pakistan are subject to fluctuations in accordance with the international market, thereby preventing a fixed price.

The figures presented above are sourced from local gold markets as well as Sarafa Markets situated in various cities.

 

CityGoldSilver
LahorePKR 234,500PKR 2,575
KarachiPKR 234,500PKR 2,575
IslamabadPKR 234,500PKR 2,575
PeshawarPKR 234,500PKR 2,575
QuettaPKR 234,500PKR 2,575
SialkotPKR 234,500PKR 2,575
AttockPKR 234,500PKR 2,575
GujranwalaPKR 234,500PKR 2,575
JehlumPKR 234,500PKR 2,575
MultanPKR 234,500PKR 2,575
BahawalpurPKR 234,500PKR 2,575
GujratPKR 234,500PKR 2,575
NawabshahPKR 234,500PKR 2,575
ChakwalPKR 234,500PKR 2,575
HyderabadPKR 234,500PKR 2,575
NowshehraPKR 234,500PKR 2,575
SargodhaPKR 234,500PKR 2,575
FaisalabadPKR 234,500PKR 2,575
MirpurPKR 234,500PKR 2,575
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story