Gold rate in Pakistan today

Advertisement
KARACHI: The gold price in the country is Rs237700 per tola on Thursday, August 31, 2023.
Similarly, the gold price for 24-karat was recorded at Rs 204,050 per 10g as per the bullion market.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,465
|Lahore
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,465
|Islamabad
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,465
|Peshawar
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,465
|Quetta
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,465
|Sialkot
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,465
|Hyderabad
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,465
|Faisalabad
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,465
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Gold 22K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 218,165
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 204,050
|PKR 187,044
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 20,405
|PKR 18,704
It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On
Catch all the Business News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.