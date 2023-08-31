Gold rate in Pakistan today

KARACHI: The gold price in the country is Rs237700 per tola on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

Similarly, the gold price for 24-karat was recorded at Rs 204,050 per 10g as per the bullion market.

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR 237,700 PKR 2,465 Lahore PKR 237,700 PKR 2,465 Islamabad PKR 237,700 PKR 2,465 Peshawar PKR 237,700 PKR 2,465 Quetta PKR 237,700 PKR 2,465 Sialkot PKR 237,700 PKR 2,465 Hyderabad PKR 237,700 PKR 2,465 Faisalabad PKR 237,700 PKR 2,465

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today Per Tola Gold PKR 237,700 PKR 218,165 Per 10Gram Gold PKR 204,050 PKR 187,044 Per Gram Gold PKR 20,405 PKR 18,704

It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.

Advertisement