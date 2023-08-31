Gold rate in Pakistan today

Gold rate in Pakistan today

Gold rate in Pakistan today

Gold price in Pakistan is Rs237700/tola on Aug 31

KARACHI: The gold price in the country is Rs237700 per tola on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

Similarly, the gold price for 24-karat was recorded at Rs 204,050 per 10g as per the bullion market.

CityGoldSilver
KarachiPKR 237,700PKR 2,465
LahorePKR 237,700PKR 2,465
IslamabadPKR 237,700PKR 2,465
PeshawarPKR 237,700PKR 2,465
QuettaPKR 237,700PKR 2,465
SialkotPKR 237,700PKR 2,465
HyderabadPKR 237,700PKR 2,465
FaisalabadPKR 237,700PKR 2,465

 

Gold RatesGold 24K TodayGold 22K Today
Per Tola GoldPKR 237,700PKR 218,165
Per 10Gram GoldPKR 204,050PKR 187,044
Per Gram GoldPKR  20,405PKR 18,704

It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.

