Gold rate in Pakistan today Aug 30

KARACHI: On Wednesday (August 30), the price of gold in Pakistan witnessed no change and maintained its position at Rs. 233,000 per tola for 24-karat purity. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold stood at Rs. 199,760 in the domestic bullion market.

On the global scale, there was a minor increase of $1 in the gold price, resulting in a settlement at $1,915 per ounce.

The gold price has shown instability within Pakistan lately, a trend attributed to ongoing political and economic uncertainty, as well as elevated levels of inflation.

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR 238,000 PKR 2,465 Lahore PKR 238,000 PKR 2,465 Islamabad PKR 238,000 PKR 2,465 Peshawar PKR 238,000 PKR 2,465 Quetta PKR 238,000 PKR 2,465 Sialkot PKR 238,000 PKR 2,465 Hyderabad PKR 238,000 PKR 2,465 Faisalabad PKR 238,000 PKR 2,465

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today Per Tola Gold PKR 238,000 PKR 218,165 Per 10Gram Gold PKR 204,050 PKR 187,044 Per Gram Gold PKR 20,405 PKR 18,704

It is pertinent to mention that Gold Rates are usually same throughout the country with the difference of a few hundred rupees across cities. Furthermore, it must be noted that the Gold Price in Pakistan fluctuates throughout the day and the post is updated several times a day.