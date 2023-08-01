Advertisement
KARACHI: Gold remained stable at Rs 222200 per tola on Tuesday.
Rs109050 per10 grams remained unchanged.
With the decrease of 9 dollars in the international market, gold per ounce became 1950 dollars.
It is pertinent to mention here, the gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Karachi
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Quetta
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Attock
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Multan
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,635
