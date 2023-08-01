KARACHI: Gold remained stable at Rs 222200 per tola on Tuesday.

Rs109050 per10 grams remained unchanged.

With the decrease of 9 dollars in the international market, gold per ounce became 1950 dollars.

It is pertinent to mention here, the gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver Lahore PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635 Karachi PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635 Islamabad PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635 Peshawar PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635 Quetta PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635 Sialkot PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635 Attock PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635 Gujranwala PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635 Jehlum PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635 Multan PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635 Bahawalpur PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635 Gujrat PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635 Nawabshah PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635 Chakwal PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635 Hyderabad PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635 Nowshehra PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635 Sargodha PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635 Faisalabad PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635 Mirpur PKR 222,200 PKR 2,635