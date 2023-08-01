Gold rate in Pakistan

Gold rate in Pakistan

KARACHI: Gold remained stable at Rs 222200 per tola on Tuesday.

Rs109050 per10 grams remained unchanged.

With the decrease of 9 dollars in the international market, gold per ounce became 1950 dollars.

It is pertinent to mention here, the gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

CityGoldSilver
LahorePKR 222,200PKR 2,635
KarachiPKR 222,200PKR 2,635
IslamabadPKR 222,200PKR 2,635
PeshawarPKR 222,200PKR 2,635
QuettaPKR 222,200PKR 2,635
SialkotPKR 222,200PKR 2,635
AttockPKR 222,200PKR 2,635
GujranwalaPKR 222,200PKR 2,635
JehlumPKR 222,200PKR 2,635
MultanPKR 222,200PKR 2,635
BahawalpurPKR 222,200PKR 2,635
GujratPKR 222,200PKR 2,635
NawabshahPKR 222,200PKR 2,635
ChakwalPKR 222,200PKR 2,635
HyderabadPKR 222,200PKR 2,635
NowshehraPKR 222,200PKR 2,635
SargodhaPKR 222,200PKR 2,635
FaisalabadPKR 222,200PKR 2,635
MirpurPKR 222,200PKR 2,635

 

