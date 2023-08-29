Gold rate up by R500 to Rs233500/ tola on Aug 29

KARACHI: With an increase of Rs500, gold per tola has reached Rs233500.

The price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs 429 to Rs200189.

Gold per ounce reached $1917 with an increase of $2 in the global market.

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR 233,500 PKR 2,465 Lahore PKR 233,000 PKR 2,465 Islamabad PKR 233,000 PKR 2,465 Peshawar PKR 233,000 PKR 2,465 Quetta PKR 233,000 PKR 2,465 Sialkot PKR 233,000 PKR 2,465 Hyderabad PKR 233,000 PKR 2,465 Faisalabad PKR 233,000 PKR 2,465

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today Per Tola Gold PKR 233,000 PKR 214,957 Per 10Gram Gold PKR 201,050 PKR 184,294 Per Gram Gold PKR 20,105 PKR 18,429

It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.