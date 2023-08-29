Gold rate up by R500 to Rs233500/ tola on Aug 29

Gold rate up by R500 to Rs233500/ tola on Aug 29

Articles
Advertisement
Gold rate up by R500 to Rs233500/ tola on Aug 29

Gold rate up by R500 to Rs233500/ tola on Aug 29

Advertisement

KARACHI: With an increase of Rs500, gold per tola has reached Rs233500.

The price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs 429 to Rs200189.

Gold per ounce reached $1917 with an increase of $2 in the global market.

 

CityGoldSilver
KarachiPKR 233,500PKR 2,465
LahorePKR 233,000PKR 2,465
IslamabadPKR 233,000PKR 2,465
PeshawarPKR 233,000PKR 2,465
QuettaPKR 233,000PKR 2,465
SialkotPKR 233,000PKR 2,465
HyderabadPKR 233,000PKR 2,465
FaisalabadPKR 233,000PKR 2,465
Advertisement

 

 

Gold RatesGold 24K TodayGold 22K Today
Per Tola GoldPKR 233,000PKR  214,957
Per 10Gram GoldPKR 201,050PKR 184,294
Per Gram GoldPKR 20,105PKR 18,429

It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story