Govt with other institutions ensured establishment of SIFC: army chief

Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir on Tuesday said the government of Pakistan along with all institutions ensured establishment of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), Bol News reported.

Addressing the Pakistan Mineral Summit, the chief of army staff said the formation of the recently established Special Investment Facilitation Council brought all partners on one platform.

“Just look at your country, from the snow-capped mountains to the vastness of the deserts, from the coastline to the plains. What is not there in this land? Staying on the path of peace and prosperity is persistence,” he said adding that the mineral projects were the ladder of people’s development.

“In Surah e Rahman, Allah the Exalted has said: “And which of the favors of your Lord will you deny?”,” he said adding “If we have this common commitment, then the heights of the sky are our limit and its vastness awaits us.”

The army chief made it clear through reference from the Qur’an: “Allah helps those who help themselves”

Asim Munir thanked Barrack Gold CEO and President Mark Bristow and Saudi Mining Minister Engineer Khalid bin Saleh Al Madifar and other investors.

He said it was our social responsibility to play our part in the country’s economy together. We must never lose hope, he said.

“Our land is endowed with many minerals and to fully utilise this potential we invite foreign investors to play their role in discovering the hidden treasures of Pakistan,” the army chief said.

He said Pakistan’s first mineral summit laid down new rules for ease of doing business for domestic and foreign investors in Pakistan. He said Pakistan would ensure an investor-friendly system on easy terms and avoided unnecessary delays.

“There are vast mining opportunities in our country which will be realized through joint efforts,” he said.