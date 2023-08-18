Hassaan Niazi handed over to military court, says prosecutor

LAHORE: The public prosecutor on Friday said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Hassaan Niazi was handed over to the military court for his alleged involvement in the May 9 incidents, Bol News reported.

Presenting arguments during hearing of the petition pertaining to recovery of Hassaan Khan Niazi in the Lahore High Court, Niazi’s lawyer said a common citizen could not be directly handed over to military court.

“The permission of the trial court is a legal requirement for handing a citizen over to the military court. The court ordered Hassaan Niazi to appear before the Lahore High Court. He was handed over to the military court in violation of the court order,” Hassaan Niazi’s lawyer said.

The court sought a response from the Punjab government regarding the meeting of Hassaan Niazi with his father.

The public prosecutor said Hassaan Niazi had been handed over to the military for investigation and trial. Hassaan Khan Niazi was nominated in the Jinnah House attack case, he said adding that he was one of the main accused in the Jinnah House attack case.

Advertisement

He said the police completed legal proceedings and declared Hassaan Niazi as a wanted. He said police arrested Hassan Niazi from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Hassaan Niazi has been handed over to the military on the commanding officer’s request,” he said.

LHC Justice Sultan Tanveer heard the case.