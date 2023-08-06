LAHORE: Hazara Express accident happened due to the negligence of the DS Railway, sources said.

There is a cold war between civil and mechanical departments in Lahore Railway Sindh Division.

The annual inspection of the track has not been done for long. No attention has been paid to the repair of the track.

Up-gradation of the track has not been done either.

On the other hand, 30 passengers have died and 110 others injured in Hazara Express train derailment, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said after reviewing the situation of train accident, here on Sunday.

He said that nine bogies have been cleared and the rescue process is going on in another bogie.

Earlier on the day, Hazara Express train derailed near Sarhari in Nawabshah, Bol News reported.

10 coaches of the train, going from Karachi to Sargodha, were derailed . The rescue sources said work of evacuating passengers from train coaches was underway. The death toll may rise as 10 of the wounded are in critical condition as per the rescue sources.

An eyewitness said they recovered 25 bodies in one of the coaches. The Pakistan Railways spokesperson said more than 1000 people had booked seats in the train.