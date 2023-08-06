Hazara Express mishap: 30 passengers dead,110 others injured

NAWABSHAH: 30 passengers have died and 110 others injured in Hazara Express train derailment, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said after reviewing the situation of train accident, here on Sunday.

He said that nine bogies have been cleared and the rescue process is going on in another bogie.

Earlier on the day, Hazara Express train derailed near Sarhari in Nawabshah, Bol News reported.

10 coaches of the train, going from Karachi to Sargodha, were derailed . The rescue sources said work of evacuating passengers from train coaches was underway. The death toll may rise as 10 of the wounded are in critical condition as per the rescue sources.

An eyewitness said they recovered 25 bodies in one of the coaches. The Pakistan Railways spokesperson said more than 1000 people had booked seats in the train.

Advertisement

Emergency has been imposed in the nearby hospitals. The track from Karachi to Lahore and Lahore to Karachi has been blocked due to the rescue operation.

Two trains with relief and rescue teams were sent dispatched from Sukkur to the site of incident. The injured are being treated at Nawabshah, Tando Adam, Shahdadpur and Hyderabad hospitals.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah expressed sorrow over loss of lives in the train accident and directed the concerned authorities to immediately provide medical facilities to the victims.

In the last two years only, 500 small and big scale mishaps have taken place on railway tracks older than 150 years. The accidents have become normal because of dilapidated condition of 300 km railway tracks, for which nobody is ready to take responsibility.