High Court directed to decide on Elahi’s plea against arrest by Aug 21

Supreme Court warned of restoring release orders if no decision is made.

Judge Mandukhel expressed annoyance to the repeated arrest of PTI president.

I don’t know what the govt wants to achieve by repeatedly arresting the same accused, judge said.

Advertisement

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the High Court to decide on the PTI President Pervez Elahi’s plea against arrest by August 21.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandukhel heard Pervez Elahi’s petition against detention and warned the High Court of restoring the release order if the court failed to decide on plea.

Elahi’s lawyer stated that the Lahore High Court single bench had ordered the release of Chaudhry Pervez Elahi but division bench suspended the order.

Added that his client gets bail in one case but is later arrested in any other case.

Justice Mandukhel remarked “If a person is turning himself in to face trial then why is the government is repeatedly arresting him?”

Added “I don’t know what the government wants to achieve by repeatedly arresting the same accused.”

Advertisement

The additional advocate general Punjab stated that Pervez Elahi’s case is under hearing in Lahore High Court and let the court decide on it.

In a concluding remark Justice Mandukhel said “The accused is the court’s favorite child and we have no objection if you punish the accused in a genuine case.”