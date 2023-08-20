RANIPUR: The Medical Superintendent of Ranipur Hospital was apprehended on Sunday for concealing the murder case of the housemaid Fatima.

Dr. Ali Hasan Wasan, the Medical Superintendent, was arrested on the directive of DIG Sukkur. He is accused of aiding the main suspect, Asad Shah, and withholding crucial information related to the murder investigation.

Authorities have alleged that Wasan played a role in facilitating Asad Shah by transporting Fatima’s body in an ambulance without conducting a post-mortem examination. Additionally, he is facing charges of concealing pertinent details about the case.

The investigation is also focusing on Dr. Ghulam Hasan Wasan, another Medical Superintendent, and further arrests are being contemplated.

The medical board has indicated a possible rape incident involving the child maid, Fatima, who was killed at Ranipur Haveli.

Remand has been sought for the former SHO, head muharrir, doctor, and compounder who are under investigation. These individuals are suspected of distorting facts and improperly handling the victim’s remains, leading to a burial without a proper post-mortem examination.

DIG Police Sukkur announced plans to rescue the children present at the Haveli and establish a police camp to collect DNA samples from all individuals. The body of Fatima was exhumed for a post-mortem examination, conducted in the presence of medical board members and a Judicial Magistrate.

The preliminary post-mortem report indicated that Fatima’s body was in an early stage of decomposition, with visible signs of torture on various body parts. These included the eyes, waist, forehead, feet, knees, and hands. The report mentioned that some samples were sent to the lab for microbiology tests.

The case came to light initially through viral video clips showing Fatima’s severely tortured body. The distressing video depicted the injured girl attempting to sit up on her bed but collapsing due to her injuries.