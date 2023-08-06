Housemaid Rizwana’s condition fluctuates due to multiple diseases: doctor

Rizwana is still undergoing treatment at the Lahore General Hospital.

Medical Boards are conducting checkups on a daily basis.

The infection in the body is decreasing after which the arm surgery will be decided.

Doctor examining 14-year-old tortured housemaid Rizwana stated that condition of the patient continues fluctuation due to various diseases.

Head of Medical Board Professor Jodat Saleem stated that Rizwana’s condition is improving day by day.

Professor Sardar Al Farid Zafar also mentioned that Rizwana’s medication is changed from time to time as needed hoping that her health will further improve in the next 24 hours.

Added that the arm surgery of Rizwana will be decided once the infection in the body starts declining.