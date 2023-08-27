If bills not sufficiently cut, demonstrations to be held: JI Karachi

KARACHI: Jamaat e Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman on Sunday said if exorbitant amount of bills were not sufficiently reduced, then they would hold demonstrations across the metropolis and stage sit-in protest outside the Governor House on Monday, Bol News reported.

“In the meeting to be held for the relief of the consumers, the Prime Minister should announce immediate relief for the people,” Hafiz Naeem said in tweet. He said bills should be revised by eliminating illegal taxes and the date of bill submission should be extended.

“If the bills are not reduced enough, they will go on strike, stage a sit-in before the Governor House and hold demonstrations across the city on Monday, according to the consultations with industrialists, traders and civil society,” he tweeted.