IHC annuls sessions court’s verdict to declare Toshakhana case admissible

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday annulled the district and sessions court’s verdict to declare Toshakhana case against the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chairman admissible. The IHC has re-sent the matter to the trial court, Bol News reported.

Meanwhile, the high court dismissed the PTI chief’s plea to transfer the case to another court. The court said Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawal will hear the Toshakahana case. The court directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to investigate the matter of alleged Facebook posts of the judge against the PTI head.

“The FIA can summon people involved in the matter. It should submit its report regarding the Facebook posts in 10 days,” the IHC directed.

The court issued notice on request to restore right of defense of the PTI chairman.

The verdict was announced by IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq.

Advertisement