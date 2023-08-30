IHC bars shifting Imaan Mazari outside Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) restricted the authorities from shifting human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari out of the federal capital while she remains under arrest.

A divisional bench comprising Justice Mian Gul Hassan and Justice Aurangzeb heard Imaan’s plea seeking details of all disclosed or undisclosed cases against her.

Imaan’s mother and former federal minister, Shireen Mazari, appeared before the court along with her lawyers Suleman Akram Raja and Qaiser Imam.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s lawyers stated that the plea was filed as two cases were registered against Imaan pertaining to terrorism and sedition. The lawyer informed the court that Imaan secured bail in both cases but was arrested in a third case after being released from Adiala jail.

The bench observed that the country is going through difficult times. “Imaan Mazari was present before this court. I asked her to ask her mother to control her tongue and Imaan assured us she would. But then Imaan did not control her own tongue,” said Justice Aurangzeb. “The year 2023 is the darkest in our history in terms of upholding the Constitution and the judiciary,” he added.

Advertisement

The petitioner’s counsel contended that the cases registered against Imaan were based on mala fide intent. The lawyer urged the court to direct the authorities to disclose how many cases have been registered against Imaan.

The counsel urged court to restrict the authorities from shifting Imaan out of Islamabad in any other case. The bench inquired how many cases are registered against Imaan across the country.

The court directed the interior secretary to seek reports from the provinces and inform the court by tomorrow (Thursday).

The court further restricted the authorities from shifting her outside of Islamabad while she remained under arrest. The interior secretary was directed to ensure the implementation of court orders.

The bench said the court has expressed displeasure in arresting citizens in undisclosed cases. The court said the petitioner Shireen Mazari fears her daughter might be arrested in any other case.

The court restrained the authorities from arresting Imaan in any case pertaining to incidents after August 20.

Advertisement