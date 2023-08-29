IHC releases written order of Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court has issued an official written order to suspend the sentence of Imran Khan, the chairman of PTI, in the Toshakhana case.

The detailed eight-page document states that the three-year prison sentence and Rs 100,000 fine imposed by the trial court have been suspended.

A bench composed of IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri issued this ruling. The bench determined that the trial court had made a conviction judgment based on the complaint from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) under the Election Act, and subsequently decided to suspend the sentence.

According to the written decision, the Supreme Court established that the suspension of sentence is not obligatory in every instance. The court’s discretion to grant or deny bail was reiterated in the judgment.

The bench noted that it believes the petitioner qualifies for sentence suspension and release on bail. Consequently, the court granted the suspension request, effectively nullifying the trial court’s August 5 decision. The court ordered the petitioner’s release on bail upon submitting a bond worth Rs 100,000.

On a prior Tuesday, the Islamabad High Court had suspended the sentence of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case, and had instructed him to furnish a surety bond of Rs 0.1 million. Chief Justice Aamir Farooq remarked that the written order would be issued shortly.

Previously, the IHC had reserved its judgment on Imran Khan’s plea against his three-year sentence in the Toshakhana case. Chief Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri of the IHC had reserved the verdict, which was scheduled to be announced at 11 am on the following Tuesday.