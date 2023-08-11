Importing Indian pharmaceuticals not banned in Pakistan: DRAP

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) clarified on Thursday that there are no restrictions on hospitals or the general public importing essential medicines (such as anti-cancer drugs and vaccines) from India for personal use under the Import Policy Order 2022.

This can be done after obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the authority. The statement from DRAP officials came during a session of the Senate Standing Committee on Health, where Senator Professor Mehr Taj Roghani raised concerns about the scarcity of vital medications in the country.

DRAP officials explained that individuals and hospitals can apply for a NOC to directly import medicines from India due to the unavailability of certain essential drugs in Pakistan. They emphasized that there is currently no ban on importing any medication from India under the Import Policy Order 2022.

During the session, Senator Roghani highlighted that doctors from various provinces, including Sindh, had reported the unavailability of crucial medicines like Heparin and drugs used for treating neurological and psychiatric conditions, vaccines, and other biological products in Pakistan.

DRAP officials responded by mentioning that they have initiated a nationwide survey to identify unavailable medicines. They urged their field force across the country to report important medicines that are not accessible in healthcare facilities.

Advertisement

In a written response to the Senate Standing Committee on Health, DRAP stated that they are working on publishing a list of unavailable medicines with contact details on their official website. This list will be regularly updated based on real-time market surveillance.

DRAP has also formed a committee tasked with monitoring drug shortages in the market. Additionally, people and hospitals can apply for an NOC through an online application to import medicines for personal use from any country, including India.

To address the issue of drug shortages, DRAP has established a complaint management cell. Individuals facing such problems can use DRAP’s helpline or email to report their concerns.

DRAP has also collaborated with local manufacturers to produce eight medicines that were either unregistered or previously unavailable due to price escalation.

During the session, Senator Humayun Mohmand praised DRAP for its efforts to ensure medicine availability in the country. He acknowledged DRAP’s swift response during the Covid-19 pandemic to allow essential medicines and vaccines for critically ill patients.

The Senate Standing Committee and Ministry of Health officials suggested that Senator Roghani propose amendments to existing laws regarding the treatment of injured individuals instead of presenting a new bill. The Ministry of Health officials also expressed concerns about a bill related to screening and treating hypertension and requested further expert input.

Advertisement

The committee also addressed issues related to the elections and registration of National Council for Homeopathy (NCH) members, directing the Ministry of Health officials to investigate the matter further.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read SC nullify ‘review of judgments law’ SC heard on a set of pleas challenging the recently-enacted act. Supreme...