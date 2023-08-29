Imran Khan re-arrested in cypher case

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has been arrested again, right after the suspension of his sentence in the Toshakhana criminal case.

PTI chairman and former prime minister had been arrested in the cipher case and sent on judicial remand till August 30.

The decision was announced by Official Secrets Act court judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain.

The written verdict has been sent by the special court to the Attock Jail superintendent which orders to present Imran Khan before the court on August 30 (Wednesday).

Judge Hasnat Zulqarnain remarked that the suspect is on judicial remand in a case under the Official Secrets Act.

Added that the suspect should be kept in jail and presented in court on August 30.

Almost an hour ago the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had suspended the sentence of PTI chairman in Toshakhana case and ordered his release.

PTI chairman had been directed to submit surety bond of Rs0.1 million.

Chief Justice Aamir Farooq remarked issuing the written order shortly.

IHC had reserved its verdict on PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s plea against his three-year sentence in Toshakhana case yesterday.