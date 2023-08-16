Interim PM completes consultation on cabinet formation

Kakar meets with Senate Chairman Sanjrani, discusses federal cabinet.

Around six bureaucrats and technocrats are being considered for cabinet positions.

The cabinet is expected to adhere to the ECP's code of conduct to ensure timely elections.

Sources reported that consultations for the formation of a new caretaker federal cabinet have concluded.

The caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar plans to include unbiased and skilled individuals in the compact cabinet.

Around six bureaucrats and technocrats are being considered for cabinet positions, with a focus on those with strong reputations in their respective fields.

The prime minister will assign specific responsibilities to each minister based on their portfolios.

The cabinet is expected to adhere to the Election Commission of Pakistan’s code of conduct to ensure timely elections.

Notably, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani discussed cabinet formation and the country’s political situation with the interim prime minister.

PM Kakar also met with other leaders who congratulated him on his appointment.

The caretaker prime minister engaged in consultations with associates and key figures, planning to form the cabinet in phases.

The initial phase is likely to include ministers for finance, foreign affairs, interior, information, and law.

Technocrats and retired individuals are also expected to join the cabinet. Several names, including Sarfaraz Bugti, Hashim Dogar, Muhammad Zubair, Faisal Vawda, Khurram Hameed Rokhri, Shahid Afridi, and others, have been proposed. Notable figures like Hafeez Sheikh, Shoaib Suddle, Jalil Abbas Jilani, Shamshad Akhtar, Raza Baqir, and others are also being considered.

The cabinet’s composition is carefully being deliberated, with individuals such as journalist Jugnu Mohsin, Ayesha Raza Farooq, and Sitara Ayaz under consideration.