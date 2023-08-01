KARACHI: Protest was held against harassment of thousands of female students in Islamia University Bahawalpur, here on Tuesday.

The protestors demanded that the accused of the incident Wali Daad Cheema, his patron Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema be arrested.

A judicial commission should be established for an impartial investigation of the incidents, they demanded.

Political interference and political recruitment should be ended in educational institutions, they added.

Educational institutions should be removed under the pressure of federal and provincial ministers, the protestors further demanded.

“We are with the oppressed students of Islamia University,” they maintained

Protests are taking place in various cities including Karachi on the appeal of Saraiki Professionals Forum.

Participation of people from different sectors, civil society, NGOs in the protest.

Apart from students, Saraiki Women’s Association and other organizations are also participating in the protest

Demonstrators were carrying protest banners and raised slogans against the incident and criminals involved in shameful acts.

They demanded to stop playing with the honor of Saraiki daughters, mothers, sisters, and not to make education of girls a crime.

The protestors observed that respecting female students is the duty of the society and