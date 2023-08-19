Jaranwala incident: Qazi Faez Isa inquires why police delayed action against perpetrators

FAISALABAD: Justice Qazi Faez Isa, senior judge of the Supreme Court, on Saturday inquired why police did not flung into action immediately to control the situation that arised in Jaranwala following alleged blasphemy incident, Bol News reported.

In a statement after his visit to the area of Christian community where multiple churches were damaged during riots, Justice Qazi Faez Isa was angry with the CPO Faisalabad.

“When did the incident happen and where was the police? Who is responsible for the law and order of the district? Why did the police not come into action immediately? Who is the senior officer in the tehsil and who is conducting the inquiry?” Justice Qazi Faez Isa asked.

The CPO Faisalabad replied that the Superintendent Police Officer was leading the inquiry in the Tehsil. The senior judge said the one who was responsible for the incident was conducting the inquiry.

The judge asked when he arrived at the site of the incident. The CPO, Usman Akram Gondal could not give a positive reply.

Isa said flawed performance and planning of the police caused more damage. He directed to include the SHO and SP as well in the interrogation.

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi termed the attack on the Christian community an attack on Pakistanis. He said a 20-member committee had been formed which was seeing all the matters.

“If the perpetrators of the Josephabad incident were punished, such incidents would have stopped. The caretaker prime minister gave orders for immediate restoration of electricity in the affected areas. We should send a message to the world that we are all one,” Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said.

He apologized from Christians all over the country and the world. “We are big brothers, we should have protected the Christians, he said.

“We have abused our Christian brothers,” Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi added.