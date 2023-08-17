JI to hold countrywide protest against inflation: Hafiz Naeem

KARACHI: Jamaat e Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman on Thursday announced that his party would hold nationwide protest against inflation, Bol News reported.

“We want to hold peaceful protest so that people’s anger doesn’t come out,” Hafiz Naeem said addressing a press conference in Karachi.

He asked why the International Monetary Fund (IMF) did not ask the government to reduce its luxury. See what the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) did to the people of the province, he said.

“The ruling class is not ready to sacrifice. The ruling class should reduce its privileges. The government increased the price of petrol by 37 rupees in 15 days,” he said.

The JI chief said Pakistan’s salaried class is paying Rs300 billion in taxes. Rs4 billion of tax was collected from the agricultural sector only, he said. The system based on injustice was causing more problems for the people, he said.

Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said the people had become hostages in the hands of those who overthrew the system.