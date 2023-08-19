Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre announces 2023 Patient Safety Summit

Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, a leading tertiary care institute, advocate for patient safety and healthcare excellence, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated 2023 Patient Safety Summit.

This esteemed event will bring together healthcare professionals, policymakers, researchers, and patient advocates from around the city to collaborate, share best practices, and explore innovative solutions to enhance patient safety in healthcare systems.

The Patient Safety Summit will take place on 19th August in Najamuddin at 10:00 am to 1:30 pm. This year’s theme, “We care by being aware” which underscores our commitment to fostering a culture of safety and quality in healthcare practices.

Distinguished speakers, renowned experts, and thought leaders will address critical topics.

Participants will have the opportunity to network with like-minded professionals and connect with exhibitors showcasing the latest patient safety products and services.