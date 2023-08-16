JIT formed to probe journalist Jan Mohammad Mahar’s killing

JIT is led by SSP Sukkur, includes personnel from Rangers, FIA, Intelligence Agencies

Former Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has established a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe the killing of journalist Jan Mohammad Mahar.

The JIT is led by SSP Sukkur and includes personnel from Rangers, FIA, Intelligence Agencies, and the special branch.

The formation of the JIT was in response to a request from the Sukkur Union of Journalists.

The post-mortem report of Jan Mohammad Mahar confirmed that he died from gunshot wounds.

He sustained four bullet wounds – one near his eye, another in his chest, a third in his throat, and a fourth in his wrist.

The report identified the wounds near his eye, chest, and throat as the cause of death.

There were a total of six bullet wounds on his body. A case has been registered against the killing at Section C police station based on a complaint from his brother Karamullah.

The FIR, filed under the anti-terrorism act, names 11 identified and three unidentified individuals as suspects.

Mahar, a senior journalist and bureau chief of Kawish Television Network (KTN) Sukkur, was fatally shot by unknown attackers on a motorcycle while he was leaving his office in Sukkur at 9:00 am on August 13th.