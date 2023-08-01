JIT summons PTI chairman again in May 9 probe

PTI chief summoned on Friday.

Chairman PTI was arrested on May 9, leading to riots across Pakistan.

PTI chief facing several cases pertaining to May 9 vandalism against him.

The joint investigation team (JIT) probing May 9 riot cases has summoned PTI chairman once again for inquiry.

PTI chief has been summoned for inquiry on Friday and will be asked questions regarding May 9 vandalism and riots.

On Monday, a lower court refused a request to delay the recording of the statement of Chairman PTI and former prime minister, in the Toshakhana criminal case.

The court summoned him again on Tuesday, expressing disappointment with him and his lawyer for attempting to use such requests to prolong the trial.

This was the third consecutive date set by the court for recording PTI chief’s statement, but he asked for more time to prepare it.

His lawyer, Khawaja Harris, argued that the statement couldn’t be prepared due to the Ashura holidays. However, the judge noted that sufficient time had already been given for preparation.

Khawaja Harris claimed that the sessions court was rushing the trial to make their appeals in the high court ineffective, asserting that the accused should have the right to appoint his own representative, rather than being represented by the court-appointed lawyer.

The counsel for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Amjad Pervaiz, stated that five appeals were pending with the high court, with the intention of obtaining a stay order against the trial.

Although the accused had requested a stay order from the Supreme Court (SC), it was dismissed, and the trial court was allowed to continue the proceedings.

The court adjourned the case until Tuesday.