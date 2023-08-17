Judicial remand of Yasmin Rashid, Omar Cheema extended for 2 weeks

Dr. Yasmin Rashid was produced on expiry of judicial remand.

PTI leader to be now produced on August 31.

Case against Dr. Yasmin registered in Sarwar Road police station.

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Lahore on Thursday extended the judicial remand of PTIs Yasmin Rashid and Umar Sarfraz Cheema for two weeks.

Dr. Yasmin and Omar Cheema were produced before the court following the expiry of their judicial remand and will now be presented again on August 31.

ATC judge Ijaz Ahmed Butar conducted the hearing, where the police requested for extension of judicial remand of PTI leader.

The investigating officer requested on getting a respite, stating that the challan of the case is being prepared.

PTIs senior leader had been accused of hurling speech and arson case against institutions at Sherpao Bridge on May 9.

While, case No. 97/23 is registered against Dr. Yasmin Rashid and others in the Sarwar Road police station.

On the other hand, judicial remand of Umar Sarfraz Cheema had also been extended by 2 weeks.

Cheema was produced today before the ATC in a wheelchair.

The former governor of Punjab had been accused of arson and attacking the Askari Tower in Gulberg.