Kakar condoles with Fazl over death of party workers

Kakar condoles with Fazl over death of party workers

Articles
Advertisement
Kakar condoles with Fazl over death of party workers

Kakar visits Fazl’s residence to condole over death of party workers

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday visited the residence of Amir of Jammiat-e-Ulema Islam (JUI-F) Maulana Fazalur Rehman to express condolences on the death of his party workers who were martyred during a terrorist attack on a party convention in Khar, district Bajaur.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori also accompanied the prime minister, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister offered Fateha for the departed souls and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

He reiterated that terrorist elements could not deter the spirits of Pakistani nation and assured taking of steps against terrorism and maintenance of law and order in the country on priority basis.

Maulana Fazalur Rehman, on the occasion, felicitated the PM Kakar on assuming the office of the caretaker prime minister and extended his best wishes.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story