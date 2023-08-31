Kakar says will announce relief on electricity bills in next 48 hours

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister, Anwar ul Haq Kakar has said that a relief plan concerning electricity bills within the upcoming 48 hours will be announced.

This statement was issued during his address to the media on Thursday.

Kakar highlighted the escalating concerns surrounding electricity bills and emphasized his commitment to addressing this issue. He emphasized the authority of the Election Commission in determining the election date, while also affirming his adherence to legal processes.

Regarding the election date, Kakar pledged to honor the decision of the Supreme Court. In terms of legislation, he noted that amendments have been made to NADRA laws, with a focus on factors such as terrorism and sensitive matters.

The Caretaker PM explained that these sensitive issues were pivotal in the appointment of the NADRA Chairman.