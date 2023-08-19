Karachi mayor inaugurates Dino Safari Park

KARACHI: Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab inaugurated Dino Safari Park here on Saturday, Bol News reported. He was accompanied by Karachi Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad.

Barristor Murtaza said active dinosaurs were also present in the park. He said it was the most modern dinosaur park of Pakistan. The park was prepared with Rs10 million fund provided by the Sindh government, he said.

“There are 12 dinosaurs in the park for the interest of children and adults. The government will provide more entertainment facilities to the citizens. There will be work in every area of ​​the city,” he said adding that the Dino Park had been opened for citizens.

He said Bilawal Bhutto’s vision was to work for the people. Quality entertainment had increased, he said.

“A park spread over an acre has been settled by the KMC from its own resources. It’s a good addition for families with children to come and enjoy in an open area,” he said.

