Kashmiris will observe Youm-e-Istehsal today

Kashmiris on the both sides of the Line of Control and world over will observe Youm-e-Istehsaal tomorrow to send a clear message to New Delhi government that Kashmiris outrightly reject actions taken by Modi-led Indian government on August 5, 2019 and illegal occupation of their homeland.

Scores of events including seminars, protest rallies, screening video documentaries, photo exhibitions exposing Indian brutalities on Kashmiri people, have been organized across the country by the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan in collaboration with the provincial governments to pay homage to the Kashmiris and condemn the Indian illegal occupation on Jammu and Kashmir.

One Minute silence will be observed at 9:00 am in support of Kashmiris who were martyred in the freedom struggle.

In Federal Capital Islamabad, a walk will be held at Constitution Avenue, which will start from Foreign Office and culminate at D-Chowk, where Advisor on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira and leadership of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Kashmir chapter will address the participants.

It is pertinent to mention that the Modi-led Hindutva regime on August 5, 2019, revoked Article 370 that granted special status to the internationally recognized disputed territory and imposed a brutal military siege.

Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television will also air special programmes to highlight the Kashmiris struggle and expose Indian illegal actions on August 5, 2019.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, anti-India rallies and demonstrations have been arranged at all the Districts and Tehsil headquarters against the illegal Indian occupation of Kashmir. Deputy Commissioners will lead the rallies in their respective districts.

In the state capital Muzaffarabad, Kashmir Liberation Commission has arranged a function followed by a rally.

Similarly, Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir have arranged anti-India rallies to observe Youm-e Istehsal.

AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has appealed to Kashmiris all over the world to register their protest against India tomorrow that they will never accept India’s illegal occupation of their homeland.

He said that protest rallies would be held in important world capitals to highlight the nefarious designs of the Indian government and the ongoing human rights situation in Occupied Kashmir.

Youm-e-Istehsaal will be marked as a Black Day in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir tomorrow. Call for the observance of 5th August as Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference.

Protest demonstrations, rallies, seminars and other programs will be held in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and capital cities of the world to draw the attention of the international community towards the dire situation in IIOJK.

Incarcerated APHC leaders, including Masarrat Alam Butt, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Aasiya Andrabi and Molvi Bashir Ahmad Irfani, in their separate messages said August 5 is one of the blackest days in the history of Kashmir.

They said that by observing August 5 as Black Day, the Kashmiris would convey a strong message to the world that they do not accept India’s hegemony and its illegal control over Jammu and Kashmir.

On the other hand addressing an event in New Delhi, National Conference President Farooq Abdullah called upon the Modi government to hold dialogue with Pakistan to resolve all outstanding issues amicably and improve the situation in IIOJK.