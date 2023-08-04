LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday reserved its verdict on the bail application of five accused including the main accused Sheikh Danish in torture case of Medical student Khadija Ghafoor in Faisalabad.

LHC Justice Amjad Rafiq heard the case. Lawyer of the accused, Barrister Salman Safdar gave arguments and contended that the accusations against the accused were baseless.

He said that the accused had been locked up in jail for one year and bail should be granted to his client. “How can the videos that surfaced be ignored,” the court observed.

Advocate Aftab Bajwa, advocate of plaintiff of Khadija Ghafoor, presented the arguments and accused Sheikh Danish of taking the medical student to his home for not marrying her but for torturing her.

The accused made indecent videos of the student and abused humanity. He requested the court to reject the bail application of the accused.

