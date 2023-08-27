KP LG by-elections: Independents secure 40 seats, PTI wins 13

Local Government by-elections were held in various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

PESHAWAR: Independent candidates emerged victorious in the Local Government (LG) by-elections held on Sunday in various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Election Commission has compiled preliminary results on 71 out of 72 seats. According to unofficial results, independent candidates have been declared successful in 40 seats.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates have been declared successful in 13 seats. Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) candidates succeeded on six seats, while Jamaat-e-Islami candidates were declared successful in five seats.

Awami National Party (ANP) candidates secured four seats, PPP received two seats, while one candidate of Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan was declared successful.

The polling was held on vacant local government seats in 65 villages and neighbourhoods of 21 districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The polling started at 8 AM and continued till 5 PM without any interruption.

As many as 256 polling stations were set up in the province. This included 102 for males, 89 for females, and 65 are joint stations in the 21 districts. At least 156 polling stations were declared most sensitive, 84 sensitive, and 13 normal. Around 208,964 male and 176,871 female voters – out of the total 385,835 – in the districts were eligible to exercise their vote.

The by-elections were held in 21 districts, including Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Khyber, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, DI Khan, Tank, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Swat, Shangla, Malakand, Upper and Lower Dir, and Bajaur.