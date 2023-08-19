Lahore High Court petition calls for TikTok ban amid concerns

In a recent development, an official constitutional petition has been submitted to the Lahore High Court (LHC), urging the banning of the popular social media platform, TikTok, in Pakistan. This isn’t the first time the LHC has received such a request.

The petitioner, Rana Usman Anwar, represented by Advocate Sohail Ahmad Shaikh, argues that TikTok’s proliferation of inappropriate content is adversely affecting the nation’s youth.

The plea names the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the federal government as respondents.

Central to the petitioner’s concerns is the continuous influx of unsuitable material on TikTok, which they contend is eroding moral values among young people. Tragically, the petition also highlights instances where individuals have lost their lives while attempting to create TikTok videos.

The petition invokes Article 5 of the Constitution, stressing every citizen’s duty to display loyalty to the state. It draws attention to the fact that several countries have opted to restrict TikTok due to similar concerns.

Notably, TikTok has faced intermittent and brief bans in Pakistan for various reasons over time. Whether this latest plea will succeed remains uncertain, as past attempts have faltered. The fate of TikTok in Pakistan now rests in the hands of the Lahore High Court.

