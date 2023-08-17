LHC orders to produce Hassaan Niazi on Aug 18

LHC orders to produce Hassaan Niazi before court on Aug 18

Court granted respite to the public prosecutor for the recovery of Chairman PTI’s nephew.

LHC accepted the request of the prosecutor to submit reply.

The petitioner requested to recover and then present Haasaan Niazi.

Advertisement

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday ordered authorities to present PTI chairman’s nephew Hassaan Niazi before the court on August 18.

LHC judge Justice Sultan Tanveer Ahmed heard the petition of Hassaan Niazi’s father Hafeezullah Niazi.

The court stated that if Hassaan Niazi is in the custody of Punjab Police, then he must be produced tomorrow.

LHC granted respite to the public prosecutor for the recovery of Chairman PTI’s nephew while accepting the request to submit the reply.

Hafeezullah Niazi had filed a writ petition in the Lahore High Court for his son’s recovery.

The petitioner requested to recover Niazi and present him before the court.

Advertisement

Hassaan Niazi was arrested by the police from Abbotabad on Sunday night.

Niazi’s father confirmed the arrest of his son in a tweet.

Hassan Niazi, a lawyer, was apprehended from a friend’s residence after evading arrest for days.

Niazi’s arrest comes amidst a crackdown on the former ruling party PTI due to the May 9 violence, which included assaults on public and private facilities, including Lahore’s Jinnah House.

His father, Hafeezullah Niazi, a well-known media figure, expressed his wish for legal adherence during this situation.

Barrister Hassaan Niazi had also been arrested earlier in a case related to arms exhibition and interfering in state’s affairs.

Advertisement

On March 20, police arrested Hassaan from outside of the anti-terrorism court, and accused him of orchestrating the attack on the police van and personnel at Judicial Complex when clashes broke out between PTI workers and police.

However, Niazi was later released on 29 March 2023.