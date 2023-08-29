Lion creates panic after strolling on Karachi’s Shahrah-e-Faisal

KARACHI: A lion was spotted strolling on Main Shahrah-e-Faisal on Tuesday evening, spreading panic among commuters on the busy road.

According to the police, a lion, apparently female, was being transported when it got out of the vehicle and was seen strolling near Gora Kabristan on the main thoroughfare. There were reports that the lion attempted to attack a citizen who remained unharmed.

Saddar Police said efforts are being made to contact the wildlife authorities to capture the beast. Police said they have contacted the lion’s owner to control it. Police added that the lion will be handed over to the wildlife department.

Wildlife inspector Mukhtiar Soomro said they came to know about the lion through the media and have sent teams to catch the beast. He said the lion might have been owned by someone and escaped from captivity. He requested citizens not to approach the lion.

Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Murad said a team of wildlife along with the police has reached the spot to catch the lioness. He said the lioness would be handed over to the wildlife team after catching it.

Advertisement

Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (retired) Maqbool Baqir took notice of the lion and directed the wildlife department to send its expert team. He instructed catching the lion as soon as possible and take it into custody.

The chief minister has asked for an inquiry report from wildlife regarding keeping lions in residential areas. Under which law and with whose permission the lion has been kept in the residential area, he asked.

The chief minister also promised to cooperate with the police and the district administration along with wildlife,