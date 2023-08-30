Lion escape case: Five booked by Wildlife Department

The Wildlife Department has registered a case against five people in the case of lion escape on Karachi’s Shahrah-e-Faisal.

Under the booked individuals include Shams-ul-Haq, Yafee, Obaid and Murtaza.

A lion was spotted strolling on Main Shahrah-e-Faisal on Tuesday evening, spreading panic among commuters on the busy road.

According to the police, a lion, apparently a female, was being transported when it got out of the vehicle and was seen strolling near Gora Kabristan on the main thoroughfare.

There were reports that the lion attempted to attack a citizen who remained unharmed.

After being rescued, the lion was immediately taken to the Karachi Zoo.

While, further legal action is being taken against the accused.