ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday transferred the LNG reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to the court of special judge central while declaring the case beyond the jurisdiction.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir announced the verdict which was reserved previously after hearing arguments from the two sides. The defence side had challenged the maintainability of the case on the basis of amendments in NAB Act.

The court stated that the reference didn’t fall into its jurisdiction after the amendments in the NAB law and ordered to transfer it.

It may be mentioned her that the reference had named former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, his son Abdullah Khaqan Abbasi, ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail, Sheikh Imran ul Haq, Agha Jan Akhter, Saeed Ahmed Khan, Aamir Naseem, Uzma Adil Khan, Shahid M. Aslam, Hussain Daood, Abdul Saman Dawood, Muhammad Amin and Chaudhry Muhammad Aslam as accused.

The accused had challenged the maintainability of the reference in accountability court after amendments in the NAB law. The court announced its verdict today.

Advertisement