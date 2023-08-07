Marriyum announces withdrawal of Pemra Amendment Bill 2023

Minister vows to upholding constitutional values and democratic principles.

In a notable development, Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb, revealed a significant announcement on Monday, stating the withdrawal of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Amendment Bill, 2023.

During a press briefing, the minister stressed her dedication to preserving media freedom and her sincere commitment to ushering in a fresh era of transparency and accountability in the nation’s media realm.

With a determined tone, Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb proclaimed her decision to retract what she labeled as the “obsolete and restrictive” PEMRA law, following thorough contemplation and genuine intent.

“I stand in unity with the media in our collective struggle against oppression, tyranny, and authoritarianism,” affirmed Minister Aurangzeb.

She underscored her unwavering resolve to uphold constitutional principles and democratic values, expressing her strong belief in the essential role of an autonomous and dynamic media within a democratic society.