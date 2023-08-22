Maryam gets relief from SC in Shamim Sugar Mill case

PMLN’s Maryam Nawaz received significant relief from the Supreme Court in the Shamim Sugar Mill case as appeal against her bail gets disposed by the court on NAB’s withdrawal of application.

A three-member bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Atta Bandial heard the case today.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had initially filed an appeal to cancel Maryam Nawaz’s bail but later withdrew it.

As a result, the Supreme Court dismissed the appeal, citing NAB’s withdrawal as the reason.

The court proceedings revolved around Maryam Nawaz’s bail application, and the Supreme Court ultimately rejected her plea for bail.

NAB’s decision to withdraw the case against Maryam Nawaz was prompted by amendments to NAB law.

Back in 2019, NAB had sought the cancellation of Maryam Nawaz’s bail in connection with the Shamim Sugar Mill case.

However, the recent changes in NAB law led to the conclusion of the case against her.

The matter had reached the Supreme Court, where NAB had pursued the cancellation of her bail.

Instead of outright dismissal, the NAB prosecutor requested that the appeal be disposed of.

In response, the Chief Justice assured the NAB prosecutor that he would find the court’s decision favorable.