Medical report reveals physical abuse, sexual assault on minor girl in Ranipur

KHAIRPUR: The preliminary medical report over the death of a young domestic worker in Ranipur has confirmed that she was physically tortured and sexually abused.

Nawabshah Medical Board issued the initial report after the grave of the 10-year-old girl was exhumed and a post-mortem was conducted after collecting samples.

The report made the startling revelation and confirmed the victim was physically abused and sexually assaulted before she died at the Haveli of the influential family in Ranipur.

The medical board comprised of Dow University’s Dr Zakiuddin, Forensic expert Dr Sultan Rajpar, Dr Yasin Jokhio, Police Surgeon Dr Waqar Ahmed Shaikh, Dr Amanullah Bhangore, Dr Aqeel Ahmad Qureshi, Medical Superintendent PMC Nawabshah Dr Javed Hussain Memon.

The board presented the initial report to the police which will be submitted to the court tomorrow. The chief minister will also briefed regarding progress in the case,.

The prime suspect, Pir Asad Ali Shah, who is under arrest on remand, was brought to GIMS Hospital in Gambat for DNA test sample. Police said tests were conducted on the accused and his blood samples were also collected.

Speaking to media, Sukkur DIG Javed Jiskani said the medical board has confirmed physical abuse and sexual assault on the minor girl.

The police officer said it has been decided to book former SHO Ranipur, Head Mohrar, doctor and compounder in the investigation for their alleged role in the incident.

He said the accused will be booked in the case for negligence, distorting acts, and handing over the victim’s body without conducting the post-mortem.

He said police have issued orders to rescue all the children in the family’s residence immediately and send them to their homes. He said he DNA samples of all the men in the Haveli will be taken.

