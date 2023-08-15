Mir Ali Mardan Khan nominated as Balochistan Caretaker CM

ISLAMABAD: Mir Ali Mardan Khan nominated Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan, sources said on late Tuesday night.

Former Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal and Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq today.

Whereas the caretaker premier and Sarfaraz Bugti also met Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday for the appointment of caretaker chief minister of Balochistan, the sources said.

A consultation was also held between the Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Quddus Bizenjo and the opposition leader in the name of Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki, they said.

Earlier on the day, the second round of consultations between the government and the opposition for caretaker chief minister could not have commenced.

Advertisement

Today was the last day of consultation for caretaker chief minister. Monday night’s meeting ended without result.

If no decision was taken tonight, the matter would be handed over to the Parliamentary committee.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday visited the residence of Amir of Jammiat-e-Ulema Islam (JUI-F) Maulana Fazalur Rehman to express condolences on the death of his party workers who were martyred during a terrorist attack on a party convention in Khar, district Bajaur.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori also accompanied the prime minister, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister offered Fateha for the departed souls and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

He reiterated that terrorist elements could not deter the spirits of Pakistani nation and assured taking of steps against terrorism and maintenance of law and order in the country on priority basis.

Advertisement

Maulana Fazalur Rehman, on the occasion, felicitated the PM Kakar on assuming the office of the caretaker prime minister and extended his best wishes.