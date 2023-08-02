Mir Haroon, nephew of Aslam Raisani, killed in armed clash

QUETTA: Nawabzada Mir Haroon Raisani and his gunman and a man were killed while two others injured in armed clash on Sariab Road, here on Wednesday night.

Bol News TV reported that the clash took place between Raisani and Lehri tribes over some unknown issue.

Nawabzada Mir Haroon Raisani is the nephew of former Chief Minister Nawab Aslam Raisani.

In the clash, transporter Mir Imdad Lehri’s son was also killed, the police said.

The injured, who were shifted to a hospital, were being said to be out of danger and they were being treated. The police and other law enforcers have controled the sitaution and additional contigent of police have been deployed in the  area.

