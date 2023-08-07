MQM delegation proposes Kamran Tessori for caretaker PM

Delegation also discusses intricate matters of K-Electric.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday met a delegation led by Convener Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

The delegation included Dr Farooq Sattar, Syed Aminul Haq, the Federal Minister for IT, and Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori.

MQM-P delegation put forth Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori as a nominee for the coveted position of caretaker Prime Minister.

During their meeting, the delegation extended their appreciation to the prime minister for addressing their party’s concerns regarding the seventh digital census and incorporating their suggestions.

PM Shehbaz acknowledged the successful completion of the seventh digital census, highlighting its unanimous approval from all political parties.

Conversations during the meeting encompassed the broader political landscape of the nation, and the delegation briefed the prime minister on ongoing development initiatives in Sindh, with a particular focus on Karachi.

Additionally, present at the gathering were Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Minister for Power Engineer Khurram Dastgir.