MQM once again sold Karachi by silently accepting census: Hafiz Naeem

KARACHI: Jamaat e Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem on Sunday said the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) once again sold Karachi by silently accepting census, in which population was counted much less, Bol News reported.

“The census was extended for show. The MQM said they did not accept the census, but quietly approved of it. All together have stabbed Karachi in the back. People are being cheated in the name of digital census. Serious objections were raised in the 2017 census. The population of Karachi was reduced,” Hafiz Naeem said adding that they had decided to approach court over the matter.

He said they would expose those who robbed Karachi of its rights. It would be injustice with Karachi, if the fake census was accepted, he said adding that the counterfeit census should be rejected.

The JI Karachi chief said the Karachiites were sold cheaply. The Council of Common Interest assaulted by hiding, he said. He said performance of the Bureau of Statistics was questionable. The MQM told people that they did not accept the census, but they did it silently, he said.