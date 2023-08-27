MQM’s Farooq Sattar warns of protest if power rate not lowered

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Dr Farooq Sattar, has expressed concern about the worsening situation in the country, highlighting the rise in electricity rates.

He believed that the country is moving towards chaos very quickly, pointing out that electricity bills have become unaffordable for the lower and middle classes due to inflation.

He mentioned that electricity bills are not heavily taxed in other parts of the world, unlike in Pakistan; adding that people are now refusing to pay their bills to K-Electric.

Dr. Farooq Sattar noticed a growing trend of people feeling rebellious due to these circumstances and feared that if things continue like this, smaller states might start forming within the country. He refered to recent protests by businessmen who are angry about the situation.

The MQM leader emphasized that the situation in Karachi is worse than in other parts of Pakistan and urged the Interim Prime Minister Kakar to take action to resolve the issue and avoid the protests turning into riots.

He warned that if electricity prices aren’t lowered, they will join the protests in the interest of the public.

Dr. Farooq Sattar mentioned that his party has been presenting proposals in the parliament to address the problems in Karachi and believed that no single political party can solve these issues alone.

He stressed that the caretaker government should step in to provide relief to the citizens.

He pointed out that places like Hyderabad are facing extensive power outages, leading to protests by local businessmen.

Farooq Sattar concluded by saying that if no action is taken to address these problems, they will be forced to participate in the protests.