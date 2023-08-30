Murtaza Wahab assures salary payments to protesting doctors at Abbasi Shaheed

Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab assured protesting doctors at the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital that they would receive their outstanding salaries but warned them from causing inconvenience to patients.

Doctors at the hospital took to the streets in protest for the second day over non-payment of salaries for five months. The protestors boycotted Outpatient Departments (OPDs), although other hospital departments continue to function.

Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab visited the hospital to resolve the matter and inaugurate a gynaecology ward at the medical facility Addressing the media, the mayor said that negative news was spread that the hospital lacks facilities.

“Every day wrong news about this institution is aired on TV. You may have political differences with Murtaza Wahab, but what is the problem with providing facilities to mothers and sisters who come here?” he asked the protesting doctors.

“[Deputy Mayor] Salman and I have faced those misguiding these youngsters,” he said, referring to the protesting doctors, saying they should spread positivity about the city,

Advertisement

He said a doctor is a profession that serves people and protests should be peaceful rather than causing suffering. He said the issue of the unpaid salaries arose before his arrival as mayor.

“I am the mayor of Karachi and receive a salary of Rs50,000. If they want higher salaries, they should leave their job,” he said.

He assured the protesting doctors that they would receive their rightful share. However, he warned of taking legal action if protests harmed the people.

He said the foundation stone of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital was laid by Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. He assured that take steps to further develop the largest hospital in District Central.

He said the local government is working on many projects in collaboration with the World Bank. He added that the project to improve the gynecological ward has been approved and modern equipment will be brought to provide better facilities.

He said Abbasi Shaheed Hospital was never under the control of the Sindh Government and today better facilities in Jinnah and Civil Hospital are in front of everyone.

Advertisement

He said they will not waste resources and will resolve problems. He said the foundation stone of the gynecological ward has been laid today. He announced that the renovation work of this hospital will be completed before December 31.

It must be mentioned doctors have blamed the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and the hospital administration for not paying their salaries. The protesting doctors assert that they have not received salaries for five months.

The customary monthly salary for house officers in Sindh stands at Rs69,000, and postgraduates command Rs100,000. The KMC initially pledged Rs45,000 for house officers and Rs75,000 for postgraduates while doctors are demanding an increase.