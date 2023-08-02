NA passes PEMRA Amendment Bill, PCP Amendment Bill 2023

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly was informed on Wednesday that the FIA has been taking action against those involved in human smuggling.

Minister of State for Law Shahadat Awan told the house during question hour that four hundred and seventy human smugglers were arrested over the last four years. He said action has also been taken against those travelling on fake documents. He said legislation has been done to punish human traffickers as well as safeguard the rights of victims. He said we are also strengthening international cooperation to curb the menace of human smuggling.

The Minister of State for Law said that Eagle Squad has been established in the Federal Capital Territory on the pattern of the Dolphin Force in Punjab to control the crime rate. He said there is considerable reduction in the crime rate in Islamabad after the establishment of Eagle Squad.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly passed Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority Amendment Bill 2023 and Press Council of Pakistan Amendment Bill 2023.

The bills were moved by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Other bills that were passed on Wednewday included Apostille Bill 2023, The Gas Theft Control and Recovery Amendment Bill 2023 , the Zakat and Ushr Amendment Bill 2023, Quaid-e-Azam Institute of Management Sciences Sargodha Bill 2023, The Akhuwat Institute Kasur Bill 2023, Islamabad University of Health Sciences and Emerging Technologies Bill 2023, The Falcon University of Sciences and Technology Bill, 2023, The Kings Institute of Higher Education Bill 2023 and The North Institute Bill 2023 and Public Institute of Science ,Art and Technology Bill, 2023.

On a point of order raised by MNA Ali Wazir, the Chair said that our armed forces are rendering great sacrifices in the war on terrorism. He said we should recognize these sacrifices. He made it clear that the forum of the Parliament will not be provided for speaking against national interests.

The House has now been adjourned to meet again tomorrow (on Thursday) at 11 in the morning.